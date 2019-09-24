Cookeville boy battling cancer returns kickoff for touchdown

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A football game in Cookeville Thursday featured a very special moment for a young boy battling cancer.
Prescott South Middle School student Micheal Hood is battling Hepatoblastoma.
He suited up for the first time during the school’s game against Jackson County and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Micheal’s teammates and whole community has rallied around him during his brave fight.
Called the “Play for Micheal,” Upper Cumberland Reporter featured the play and called it a night to remember.
Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton featured the inspiring play on his Facebook page, saying “What an amazing reminder of the power of love and kindness and that we have far more in life that unites us rather than divides us! Well done Prescott Coaching Staff, Administration and Jackson County Coaches for making a dream happen. GOD Bless!”
A Facebook page has been established during Michael’s fight. It is called Moving Mountains Against the Odds: Micheal’s Battle Against Hepatoblastoma. Click here for more.