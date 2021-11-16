Convicted sex offender named as suspect in rape case, arrested for not registering car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested again on Monday after Metro police said he failed to report a car he was driving.

According to an arrest warrant, officials notified the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) sex offender registry that Lionel Williams, 61, was a suspect in a rape case and was driving a black Mercedes. Authorities say he did not report the vehicle to the sex offender registry.

Tennessee law states that offenders are required to report any vehicle used or owned by the offender within 48 hours. He was arrested by Metro police Monday afternoon.

Williams was previously convicted of sexual battery in two different cases, one in 1989 in another state, and again in 2006. The state considers him to be violent against children.