Convicted sex offender arrested for residing too close to East Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested Thursday by Metro oolice after he reportedly established a home too close to an East Nashville park.

According to an affidavit, Charles Pinchon, 42, was arrested for violating the state’s registered sex offender requirements. Police said on the nights of Sept. 28, 2016, through Oct. 5, 2016, Pinchon’s GPS tracking led officials to a primary residence at or around 500 Edwin Street, which is within 1,000 feet of Tom Joy Park.

Tennessee Sex Offender and Violent Sex Offender registration requirements deny offenders the right to reside or establish a primary or secondary residence within 1,000 feet of places such as public parks, schools, or playgrounds.

Pinchon is considered to be violent against children. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery in 2006 for a crime involving a child under the age of 13.