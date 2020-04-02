1  of  25
Convicted serial burglar charged with breaking into Lebanon Pike business

HERMITAGE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police 51 year old Devantia Davis after he broke into a business on Lebanon Pike Saturday.

According to authorities, Davis broke into the Link Automotive Service located on Lebanon Pike. He has six burglary convictions since 2016.

Reports show he is suspected in at least three other commercial burglaries in the Elm Hill Pike, Fesslers Lane area. Davis last received a 6-year probated sentence in January for four burglary convictions.

He is charged with one count of burglary and is being held on a $2,000 bond.


