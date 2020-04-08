Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Convicted serial burglar charged with 6th Nashville business burglary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they arrested a convicted serial burglar after he was charged with a sixth burglary in Nashville.

Police said 55-year-old Maurice Bowers was arrested on April 1 while on parole. Now, Bowers is facing two more business burglary counts, bringing the total to six.

Detectives said they’re charging Bowers with the March 16 break-in of Willow Pilates Fitness Studio on Bandywood Drive and the March 14 burglary of Sweat House Studio on Crestmoor Road.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives said they previously charged Bowers with the March 27 burglary of Eyecare Plus on Glen Echo Road, the March 27 burglary of Green Hills Oral Surgery on Hillsboro Pike, the March 20 break-in of Lipscomb University’s Theatre Department, and the March 18 burglary of Cosmetic Surgery PC on 21st Avenue South.    

The state has also issued a parole violation warrant against Bowers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories