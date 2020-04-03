Convicted serial burglar charged with 4th Nashville business burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police arrested a convicted serial burglar after he was charged with a fourth burglary of a Nashville business.

According to reports, 55-year-old Maurice Bowers was on parole at the time of his arrest Wednesday.

Police say Bowers broke into Eyecare Plus on Glen Echo Road on the night of March 27th. He shattered the back window of the business and stole money. Hundreds of dollars in damage was caused to the building.

He was charged with burglarizing Lipscomb University’s Theatre Department, Cosmetic Surgery PC on 21st Avenue South, and Green Hills Oral Surgery on Hillsboro Pike.

He remains under investigation in regard to other burglaries and is being held on a $27,000 bond.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

