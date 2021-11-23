Convicted Nashville sex offender charged with child sexual exploitation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted Nashville sex offender has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after images and videos were reportedly found on a Google account.

According to an arrest warrant, Google flagged and reported an account associated with two Gmail addresses with suspected child abuse images and videos uploaded to it.

Police say Google provided them with IP address logs and a cell phone number that connected James Knight, 52, to the email addresses. However, the username chosen for the phone was under Knight’s deceased brother’s name.

After authorities said they executed a search warrant on Google, they found about 40 child sex abuse images and videos stored.

Because Knight is a convicted child sex abuse offender, under state law, he violated his registration by not reporting both Google email addresses. The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry has classified Knight as “violent” as he was convicted of rape in 2001.