Convicted murderer released from jail in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was convicted of murder for hire has been released from prison. Jeremy Ingram was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder-for-hire out of Hamilton County.

However, in January 2019 former Governor Bill Haslam commuted his sentence.

Haslam said he believed Ingram had “undergone a transformation” while he was behind bars.

Ingram was released Friday, but not everyone is happy with the decision. One woman who was partially blinded in the 1994 attack says she fears she’ll see him again but hopes he has changed his ways.