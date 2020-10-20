Convicted murderer denied appeal, serving life in prison for murder of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The killer of a young Nashville nurse said he wasn’t given a fair trial.

However, a judge quickly shut down Christopher McLawhorn’s chance for an appeal on Tuesday. McLawhorn was convicted in the 2017 brutal stabbing death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson. In his recently filed appeal, McLawhorn argued the evidence presented during the trial wasn’t sufficient enough for a premeditated murder conviction.

He also claimed the judge shouldn’t have allowed evidence of his internet searches to be presented at the trial.

Metro Police detectives said McLawhorn searched news stories about Ferguson’s death. They said he also Google searched if “rain can wash off fingerprints” the afternoon she was killed.

The appellate court agreed with the original judgement in the case, meaning the appeal will not move forward.

McLawhorn is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

