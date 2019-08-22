Convicted felons arrested on drug, gun charges in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two convicted felons are behind bars after a months-long drug investigation in South Nashville, Metro police said.

Police said the months-long investigation into drug sales at a home in the 300 block of Tampa Drive led to the arrests of 41-year-old Rodney Wells Jr. and 35-year-old Michael Mimms.

Drug detectives said they recovered 24 grams of Heroin, a half-pound of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, four pistols, and $2,255 from the Tampa Drive home.

Wells Jr., who police said has felony cocaine and marijuana convictions in his past, was charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, manufacturing marijuana wax & oil, and gun possession in the commission of a drug felony.

Mimms, who has aggravated robbery convictions, was charged with two misdemeanor drug counts and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.