FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are searching for 23-year-old Elijah Hardin after he bailed out of a car and fled on foot from authorities during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to reports, Hardin is a convicted felon with a violent history and is out of jail on probation. In addition to being wanted by Franklin Police, he is currently wanted in other jurisdictions, as well. He may be armed.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have information on his whereabouts at (615) 794-4000.