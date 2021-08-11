Convicted felon wanted in Clarksville for aggravated assault, considered armed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department are searching for a convicted felon wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, 38-year-old David Burnett was identified as a person who shot a gun at a victim on the 200 block of Chapel Street on Wednesday. He is considered armed and dangerous.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

If you see Burnett, do not approach him and please call 911 immediately.