Convicted felon wanted in Clarksville for aggravated assault, considered armed

David Burnett

David Burnett (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department are searching for a convicted felon wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, 38-year-old David Burnett was identified as a person who shot a gun at a victim on the 200 block of Chapel Street on Wednesday. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Burnett, do not approach him and please call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this or other crimes, call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by clicking here.

