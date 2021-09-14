Convicted felon in Robertson County indicted on 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County man and convicted felon was indicted on 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information through an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded several files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. During the course of the investigation, that individual was identified as 40-year-old Jody Taylor.

On August 24, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jody Taylor with 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On September 10, Robertson County deputies arrested Taylor. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

In May of 2020, Taylor was arrested and charged with weapons violations.

No other information was immediately released.