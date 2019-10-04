Convicted felon found with guns, drugs during Nashville traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon now has a dozen charges to his name after Metro police found drugs and guns in his vehicle.

Police stopped 28-year-old Quantez Coleman on Sept. 27 off Dr. D B Todd Jr. Blvd.

Officers say the vehicle had a plastic license plate cover over the tag.

Coleman reportedly gave consent to search the vehicle after the officers smelled marijuana in the car.

Officers found marijuana, cocaine, heroin and Hydrocodone pills, along with a digital scale, according to Metro police.

They also found two guns in the vehicle.

Coleman’s 12 charges include felon in possession of a handgun and drug possession charges. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $93,500 bond.

