Convicted felon found with gun inside diaper bag arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon was arrested after Metro Police found a gun inside of a diaper bag inside his vehicle.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. on May 29, as an officer noticed a silver Honda Accord traveling on Rivergate Parkway with a window tint darker than allowed by Tennessee state law.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Timothy Eugene Beard. The officer saw a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance stuffed inside the steering wheel of the vehicle as he was speaking with Beard.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted. He found a 9 mm handgun inside of a diaper bag in the rear seat. When asked about the gun, Beard told the officer it was his. Police later discovered Beard was a convicted felon and had a revoked license at the time of the stop. Beard was taken into custody and charged with felon in possession of a handgun, simple possession and driving on a revoked license.