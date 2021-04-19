Convicted felon found hiding under old boat following high-speed chase in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon found with fentanyl was arrested last week after a high-speed chase with Wilson County authorities.

According to a release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jeremy Sharif Bender, of Mt. Juliet, led authorities on a high-speed chase last Friday night.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop on Bender’s vehicle which was heading south on Hartmann Drive in Lebanon at the time.

When the vehicle pulled over and authorities began to exit their vehicle, Bender’s vehicle took off at a high-rate of speed. The pursuit led deputies all the way to Beckwith Road, where Bender crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole.

Before crashing, Mt. Juliet Police spiked out the tires from the fleeing vehicle. Witnesses told deputies they saw a man running from the scene with a black bag.

Shortly after, deputies located Bender in the back yard of a home hiding under an old boat. Bender was taken into custody and faces several charges.

Deputies said they found a large amount of money in Bender’s wallet as well as three bags of a tan powder substance, believed to be heroin. They also found two bags containing suboxone strips and a digital scale with powder residue on it inside the black bag.

In addition, there was a clear bag inside Bender’s vehicle that contained several small blue pills believed to be pressed fentanyl, a glass pipe containing crystal methamphetamine and a half bottle of Crown Royal.

“Mr. Bender is a convicted felon who has a history of drug violations and evading law enforcement,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Thankfully, no one was injured and we were able to take more dangerous drugs off the street before they got into someone else’s hands. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is claiming lives every day because of its high risk of addiction and dependency.”

He’s being charged with drug offenses, driving under the influence, implied consent, evading arrest and reckless endangerment. Bender is still in custody and has a bond of $78,500.