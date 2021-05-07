Convicted felon arrested in early morning road rage incident in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a convicted felon Friday after an early morning road rage incident on Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike in Hermitage.

According to Metro Police, 52-year-old Robert N. Davis a.k.a. Robert Johnston, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and the 37-year-old victim were involved in a traffic dispute. Davis pulled alongside the victim and the two exchanged words through their windows before Davis reportedly pulled a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim.

Davis then drove to a nearby fast food restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard and the victim remained in the immediate area and called police. Metro officers spotted Davis leaving the restaurant and travel onto Interstate 40 where they proceeded to pull him over.

Davis initially denied having a pistol but eventually admitted to police that he had a gun in his center console. Davis also told police that he was a convicted felon out of Florida.

Davis is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is in jail in lieu of $125,000 bond.