Convicted felon arrested following heroin bust in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is once again behind bars after a Metro Nashville Police Department undercover investigation that led to a major seizure of heroin and other drugs.
On Thursday, Metro police arrested 29-year-old Kerry Partee and seized 21 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills, five and a half grams of MDMA, two guns, and more than $3,600 in cash.
Detectives had conducted an earlier undercover heroin buys from Partee and took him into custody in the Motel 6 parking lot on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Officers say when they approached Partee, he tossed a handgun under his car along with two cell phones and more than two and a half grams of cocaine. One of the guns in his possession was stolen.
According to police, Partee has prior convictions for possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, and aggravated burglary. He is now facing charges including felon in possession of a gun, theft of a firearm, four counts of felony drug possession, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.
Partee is being held on a $96,000 bond.