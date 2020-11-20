Convicted felon arrested following heroin bust in Hermitage

Metro police have arrested 29-year-old Kerry Partee and seized 21 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills, five and a half grams of MDMA, two guns, and more than $3,600 in cash.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is once again behind bars after a Metro Nashville Police Department undercover investigation that led to a major seizure of heroin and other drugs.

On Thursday, Metro police arrested 29-year-old Kerry Partee and seized 21 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills, five and a half grams of MDMA, two guns, and more than $3,600 in cash.

Seized drugs, guns, and cash in undercover Hermitage drug bust

Detectives had conducted an earlier undercover heroin buys from Partee and took him into custody in the Motel 6 parking lot on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Officers say when they approached Partee, he tossed a handgun under his car along with two cell phones and more than two and a half grams of cocaine. One of the guns in his possession was stolen.

According to police, Partee has prior convictions for possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, and aggravated burglary. He is now facing charges including felon in possession of a gun, theft of a firearm, four counts of felony drug possession, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Partee is being held on a $96,000 bond.