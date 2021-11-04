Convicted felon arrested at North Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was arrested by Metro Police early Thursday morning at a North Nashville gas station.

According to an arrest warrant, around 1:15 a.m., detectives checked in on a stolen vehicle that had been sitting at a Marathon gas station for over an hour, with the pump running, but no one getting in or out.

Police say when they walked up to the vehicle, they found Charles Williams, 34, in the driver’s seat. He reportedly tried to cover up a white rock-like substance on the center console and did not comply with orders.

Officials then removed Williams from the vehicle, along with a backpack he had on his lap. After he was taken into custody, detectives say they found a loaded gun and $824 in U.S. currency in the backpack. Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found 4.3 grams of loose crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of cocaine, and .7 grams of heroin in a lottery ticket.

During the arrest, police learned Williams was a felon previously convicted on cocaine and felony evading arrest charges out of Davidson County.