GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Gallatin Police are on the hunt for a Gallatin ex-convict wanted for attempted murder.

The man’s name is Rearno Vaughn, 51. According to detectives, he was once sentenced to life in prison, but after a technicality, detectives said he was given 41 years.

The Department of Corrections told News 2, Vaughn is currently on parole for voluntary manslaughter, which he was sentenced to 6 years in a Davidson County, and in Sumner County, two counts of attempted first degree murder, that carried a sentence of 35 years.

The crimes he was previously convicted of were committed July 2, 1995.

Vaughn got out on parole from the TDOC on February 9, 2022, after serving 26 years.

Now he is a wanted man again.

According to Gallatin Police after being free for only 3 months, Vaughn allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend.

Gallatin Police Lt. Lamar Ballard said, “He was choking her and slashing her.”

News 2 has obtained exclusive footage showing the aftermath of that alleged attack. The video from May 20th shows a Gallatin Police K-9 team finding a box cutter covered with blood. Police said this is the weapon that Vaughn allegedly used to attack his girlfriend as they reportedly fought over the woman’s cell phone.

Ballard added, “He is holding her, choking her, and he has a razor blade and he slashes across the body, the arms and all the way down.”

According to police, the woman’s adult son defended his mother. He too was cut during the attack.

Ballard said, “Everyone I talk to says there was a tremendous amount of blood.”

The young man called 911.

The son could be heard on the 911 call saying, “She got a deep (unintelligible) on her arms. She is bleeding really badly.”

According to police, the victim’s hair extensions were also scattered about the yard.

The woman’s cuts were so severe, arriving officers used a tourniquet to control her bleeding.

When asked how close she came to dying, Ballard answered, “If there wasn’t someone else there to intervene, we don’t know.”

According to TDOC, Rearno Vaughn has a total of eleven convictions dating back to 1990.

Ballard said, “He has family in Gallatin. We know the family has assisted and probably continues to assist him and hide him. We will probably bring charges against them also.”

Police said his family told them Vaughn promised to surrender, but it’s been almost three weeks since then and nothing has happened.

When asked what he would say to the wanted man, Ballard looked in the camera and said, “I’d tell him to turn himself in. Come in and talk to us and at least tell us your side of the story.”

Authorities said Vaughn should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals service is also assisting in the search.

If anyone recognizes him, they’re urged to call police immediately.