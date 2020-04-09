Live Now
Convention Center Authority approves $40 million to Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The Convention Center Authority approved a one-time payment of $40 million Thursday to assist Metro Nashville with its current budget challenges.

According to reports, the money is issued to assist Metro with expenses that are related to tourism.

 “We are fortunate to be in a position during these uncertain times where we can help the city of Nashville with its budgetary challenges,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We value our strong partnership with Metro as we extend our support to the city.”

Officials say Music City Center staff are being fully compensated during this time as non-operational team members continue to work remotely, abiding to Metro’s and the state of Tennessee’s Safer at Home regulations. 

