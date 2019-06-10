Contractor fatally injured in accident at West Nashville quarry

A contractor employee was fatally injured in an accident at Vulcan Materials Company Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the West Nashville quarry on River Road just after 11 a.m.

According to a release, the operator of a front end loader was putting sand into a ditch where Colin Sawasky was working when the heavy machinery slid into the ditch, pinning him against a concrete culvert.

Officials said the 22-year-old died at the scene and that his death appears to be accidental.

The company released a statement that said in part late Monday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker’s family and friends. There were no other injuries. We have launched an investigation and are coordinating with Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) officials who are on site for their investigation. We are thankful for the response by our local first responders.”

According to the company’s website, Vulcan Industries is the “nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.”