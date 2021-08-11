Contractor accused of vandalizing Franklin boutique

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A contractor has been arrested after police said he vandalized a Franklin boutique last month.
Franklin police said 41-year-old Christopher Bryson spray-painted the building on Holiday Court near Interstate 65, along with a vehicle at the boutique, on July 24.
Bryson is a contractor who had been working for the victim, according to detectives.
CRIME TRACKER: Find the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee →
He was arrested and booked into the Williamson County jail on a charge of felony vandalism.
Bond for Bryson was set at $2,000.