Contractor accused of vandalizing Franklin boutique

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A contractor has been arrested after police said he vandalized a Franklin boutique last month.

Franklin police said 41-year-old Christopher Bryson spray-painted the building on Holiday Court near Interstate 65, along with a vehicle at the boutique, on July 24.

Bryson is a contractor who had been working for the victim, according to detectives.

He was arrested and booked into the Williamson County jail on a charge of felony vandalism.

Bond for Bryson was set at $2,000.