Contest offers chance to meet Dolly Parton at 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — To celebrate a huge milestone, legendary country music star Dolly Parton is offering a chance for one lucky fan to celebrate with her.

Dolly Parton is inviting fans to enter to be her VIP guest at her sold-out 50th-anniversary show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 12.

The contest winner will be flown out to Nashville and put up at the Gaylord Opryland Resort before a private backstage tour of the Opry House and meeting Dolly in your very own dressing room. After that, you can watch the performance from your choice of side stage or premium seats.

Click here to enter for a chance to win.