(CNN) – Scientists are giving you the chance to name one of the 20 newly-discovered moons around Saturn.

Astronomers say scientists did not know the moons existed until recently.

The Carnegie Institution for science kicked off its naming contest Monday.

All you have to do to enter is tweet your suggested name to Saturn Lunacy with the hashtag “Name Saturn’s Moons.”

Carnegie says they are hoping to name all 20 moons.

Their contest closes on December 6.