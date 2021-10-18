Scam Alert: Caller posing as TBI officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out a warning Monday that someone has spoofed their number.

The phone number looks like it’s legitimate, but TBI warns it’s not.

According to TBI, they have received several complaints from people claiming they got a phone call from a scammer identifying himself as an officer with the TBI.

The caller claimed to be following up on an alleged complaint and asked for personal information.

TBI emphasized, “TBI officers are not – and wound not – make such phone calls.”

If you get a similar phone call TBI urges you to ignore it, and then report any information to 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@TN.gov.

