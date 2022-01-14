NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives are warning Nashvillians about an Internet scam targeting men in Davidson County.

The scam involves persons who create fake social media accounts posing as young women interested in forming relationships with men, according to a release.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported once an online conversation is underway, nude photos of females are sent to the men who are then asked to send nude photos of themselves. When the scammers receive the nude photos from the male victims, they threaten to make those photos public unless there is a payment, usually in the form of a gift card, according to Metro police.

Detectives advise those engaging on social media to think twice before sending any communications to anyone you don’t know and beware of connection requests from fake accounts.