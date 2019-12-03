Listeria concern prompts recall of sushi, salads sold in Kentucky, Tennessee

(WDTN) – Fuji Food Products has recalled a number of items sold at Trader Joe’s and other retailers, including ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls, due to concerns over possible listeria contamination, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

The products were sold at retailers across the eastern United States, including Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Other retailers that sold the product include Walgreens and 7 Eleven.

No illnesses have been reported with any products associated with the recall. Symptoms of listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

