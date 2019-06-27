Knox County couple confronts scammer

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilma and her husband Carroll decided to confront a scammer who kept calling their home, claiming they won a prize.

“Right now, I’ve got about 12 to 15 calls from this one guy,” Wilma said. “His name is supposed to be James. And, I don’t know how many cars I’ve won. Don’t have a total of how much money I’ve won.”

They couple didn’t want to reveal their last name.

They say the promise of riches is something they usually ignore, but this time, they wanted the calls to end.

The scammer called during the interview and Wilma plays along.

“Okay, so you want me to go to the bank, right now?” Wilma asks the caller.

She was instructed to pick up a gift card for $150 to claim her prize.

The caller said he was near her home in Mascot and would present it to her personally.

“You won $2.5 million in a certified cashier’s check also a 2019 Mercedes Benz car,” said the caller.

Wilma asked if it was a scam.

“We don’t do scams okay,” the caller said.

But, it was a scam often referred to as “advance fee fraud.”

The scammer says you’ve won a prize but have to pay a fee up front to get it.

Wilma and Carroll never fell for it, but they’re sharing their story to make sure no one does.

“Their money is gone when that happens,” Wilma said.