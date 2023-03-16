NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are one of the millions of Americans who stocked up on hand sanitizer back in 2020, it might be time to throw those bottles away.

As it turns out, hand sanitizer has a shelf life, but experts would like to warn the public to not pour it down the drain.

According to the EPA, hand sanitizer contains at least 60% alcohol and is easily ignitable. If the liquid is poured down the drain, the liquid and vapors in the water pipes and sewers can create fires and possibly explosions.

Empty bottles of hand sanitizer can be thrown away in your trash or recycling bin, but if you have partial or full bottles, you are asked to bring them to a household hazardous waste drop-off location.

Click here to find a disposable location near you.