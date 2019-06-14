Flour sold at Walmart, Target recalled over possible E. coli contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of King Arthur Flour are being voluntarily recalled due to E. coli concerns.

“King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections,” King Arthur said in a statement. “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.”

The company has recalled more than 114,000 bags of unbleached all-purpose flour. The affected products were distributed through retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target stores.

The affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

E. coli can cause bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC. The agency says people can prevent the spread of E. coli by using proper hygiene; cooking meat at proper temperatures; avoiding raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products and juices; and not swallowing water when swimming.

Customers who purchased flour affected by the recall are advised to return the flour to local stores for a credit or refund.

For questions regarding this recall, contact the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

Click here for complete coverage of product recalls in News 2’s Consumer Reports section.