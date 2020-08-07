Construction of Tanger Outlets in Nashville still paused through end of year

ANTIOCH, Tn. (WKRN) – Construction of apartments and roads continues off Hickory Hollow Parkway off I-24 in Antioch, but the new Tanger Outlets are still on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the same as with all retails across the country,” District 32 Councilwoman Joy Styles told News 2, “They’re working on reopening up existing stores and coming up with those protocols and moving forward and so what they’ve done is they’ve merely paused the project. It has not been cancelled, they are not leaving, it is just paused.”

The 280,000 square foot project is supposed to bring more economic opportunity to the area and as Styles adds, bring stores and restaurants closer to Antioch residents.

Construction had already begun, but was paused when the pandemic hit, the company says it will not start again until at least 2021.

“I am encouraging everyone to continue to be hopeful in looking forward to this project,” Styles said.

Once Tanger is actually built, they say they won’t open stores until at least 60 percent of are filled.