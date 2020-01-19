Closings
Congressman Tim Burchett replaces stolen Korean War medals

by: Cameron Jacobs

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Congressman Tim Burchett replacing the stolen service medals of a Korean War Veteran.

Charlie Hamilton Served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war from 1949 to 1952. Hamilton was awarded several medals for his service, including a purple heart.

In 2018 a burglar broke into Hamilton’s home and stole his medals. Hamilton’s son reached out to Congressman Burchett and asked for help.

The Congressman came through and presented Charlie with replacement medals.

Burchett celebrated the moment on twitter writing; “It was a pleasure to present Charlie Hamilton his lost medals from the Korean War. God bless him and his precious family. I love my job,” said Burchett.

