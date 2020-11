NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It’s Neil Orne Day at News 2 as our good pal marks a major milestone – 25 years here at the station.

Neil got his start with News 2 in 1995 as the weekend weather anchor and reporter. The two-time Emmy winner has played a hand in coverage of major stories and weather events over the years. He currently anchors Good Morning Nashville with co-host Nikki Burdine.

