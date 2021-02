NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It’s Andy Cordan day at News 2, as we celebrate his 25 years of reporting in Middle Tennessee.

Andy came to Nashville in February 1996. In that time, he has broken countless stories while winning three Emmys for spot news, several AP awards, and an Edward R. Murrow.

In his more than 20 years in Nashville, Andy has amassed a vast network of law enforcement sources that routinely help him deliver exclusive investigations.

Like Andy on Facebook | Follow Andy on Twitter