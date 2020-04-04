1  of  20
856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health says there are now 856 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

That is an increase of 48 cases in 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 85 years.

Health officials have confirmed a total of six deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty people who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized and 121 have recovered. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild symptoms.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 415 calls on Friday, April 3, 2020.

