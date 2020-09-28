Confirmed case of Emerald Ash Borer in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A case of Emerald Ash Borer in Middle Tennessee was recently confirmed this summer, according to The City of Murfreesboro Street Department.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a destructive wood-boring pest affecting ash trees.

Courtesy: The City of Murfreesboro Street Department

As a preventative measure, City officials said they’ve been treating some high-value ash trees on city property since 2016. However, these treatments will serve to only prolong the life of a tree, since infected ones will eventually require removal due to damage from the pests.

The City of Murfreesboro Street Department has been removing ash trees that have been experiencing declining health over the past few years in preparation for a large-scale outbreak of Emerald Ash Borer. Assistant Street Department Director Kane Adams

City officials said Emerald Ash Borer infestations have been detected in 35 states, including Tennessee. Ash trees can be identified by the diamond-shaped pattern in the bark.

The Emerald Ash Borer is small, about 1/8th to ½ inch in size, but experts said it causes significant damage.

Emerald Ash Borer, Courtesy: City of Murfreesboro

For more information on Emerald Ash Borer, you can contact the Rutherford County Agriculture Extension Office at (615) 898-7710.