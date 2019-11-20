Confederate statue removed from outside North Carolina courthouse

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Chatham County, North Carolina said Tuesday night the removal of a Pittsboro Confederate monument had started.

The monument’s future had been the subject of many weekend protests and counterprotests, with 11 people arrested Saturday, according to Chatham County deputies.

“Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal,” a news release said.

Officials said the statue and pedestal will be taken to “a safe location” where they will be preserved and stored until such time as the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) “finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

Officials said that the area was “an active construction zone” and that some roads were closed in the area.

The monument, pedestal and base were completely removed by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.