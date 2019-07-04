Condolences pour in after Metro officer killed while on-duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Condolences from agencies across Middle Tennessee have poured in wake of the death of Metro Officer John Anderson.
Officer Anderson was killed in a crash near downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019.
Briley released a statement on Officer Anderson’s death:
“Early this morning, Officer John Anderson tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Officer Anderson pledged his life to serve and protect us – a solemn duty that we can sometimes take for granted. His death today is a stark reminder of that pledge, and his service to our city will be forever remembered. Our officers are part of the fabric of this city, and I am eternally grateful for what they do every day, risking their lives to save others. I want to thank each of the brave men and women of our Metro Nashville Police Department. We should all be so lucky to have a police force like ours. When our city experiences tragedy, we come together as one community to support and lift each other up. I am sure that will happen now. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Officer John Anderson and our entire police force today.”
District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement, which reads:
“We are heartbroken to learn about Officer John Anderson’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Anderson’s family and with the men and women of the Metro Nashville Police Department who put their lives on the line for our safety every day.”
Maria and I mourn the tragic passing of Nashville police officer John Anderson. We extend heartfelt thanks for his willingness to serve and offer prayers for his family, friends and fellow officers.Gov. Bill Lee