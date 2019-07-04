Condolences pour in after Metro officer killed while on-duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Condolences from agencies across Middle Tennessee have poured in wake of the death of Metro Officer John Anderson.

Officer Anderson was killed in a crash near downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019.

Briley released a statement on Officer Anderson’s death:

“Early this morning, Officer John Anderson tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Officer Anderson pledged his life to serve and protect us – a solemn duty that we can sometimes take for granted. His death today is a stark reminder of that pledge, and his service to our city will be forever remembered. Our officers are part of the fabric of this city, and I am eternally grateful for what they do every day, risking their lives to save others. I want to thank each of the brave men and women of our Metro Nashville Police Department. We should all be so lucky to have a police force like ours. When our city experiences tragedy, we come together as one community to support and lift each other up. I am sure that will happen now. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Officer John Anderson and our entire police force today.”

District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement, which reads:

“We are heartbroken to learn about Officer John Anderson’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Anderson’s family and with the men and women of the Metro Nashville Police Department who put their lives on the line for our safety every day.”

“The Nashville Fire Department joins our brothers in blue at the Metro Nashville Police Department in mourning the loss… Posted by Nashville Fire Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

We want everyone to remember what today is all about. We ask you to pause from today’s activities to remember the loss… Posted by Ashland City Fire Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

‪Our thoughts and prayers are with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the family of Ofc. John Anderson. ‬Anderson died in a fiery crash after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year old female. Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences go to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own. We salute Ofc. John Anderson for his service, and stand with our brothers and sisters in blue during this awful moment. https://t.co/XKebvEQnOc — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with @MNPDNashville and the family of Ofc. John Anderson. pic.twitter.com/oHiIhmtUzP — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Anderson’s family and the entire @MNPDNashville Police Department. https://t.co/PYrPV9jRp2 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 4, 2019

Our hearts are broken this morning! All our thoughts and prayers are with our #BlueFamily at Nashville PD, over the untimely death of Officer John Anderson in a Crash. 🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💙🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💔👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦😪 — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) July 4, 2019

This morning we mourn with Metro Nashville Police in the loss of their officer, John Anderson. Officer Anderson was killed in a crash that occurred earlier this morning. Our hearts go out to the family of Officer Anderson and the Metro Nashville Police Department. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) July 4, 2019

We join with many others in extending our deepest condolences to the @MNPDNashville family and the family and friends of Officer John Anderson, who died in an on-duty car crash this morning in East Nashville.



Our hearts are with you.



📷: @MNPDNashville pic.twitter.com/RTJEMMrqeL — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 4, 2019

We @WCSO_Sheriff extend our deepest sympathy to Metro Nashville Police Department after the death of Officer John Anderson this morning. Our hearts are with you. — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) July 4, 2019

We pray for peace and comfort during this most difficult time for @MNPDNashville. We offer our sincere condolences from Wilson County and we stand with our brothers and sisters who are deeply affected. https://t.co/NIvauKiofb — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) July 4, 2019

Our hearts are heavy in #Smashville today. Thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to Officer John Anderson’s friends, family & @MNPDNashville. Officer Anderson ensured that the Citizens of Smashville were safe at Preds Games and Concerts and he loved to play the game of hockey https://t.co/u7MD6Jxk9v — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 4, 2019

Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Officer John Anderson and his MNPD family. Today we thank him for his service to our city and remember all who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/PwCvCScC8U — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) July 4, 2019

Our hearts are heavy to learn of the death of Officer John Anderson, killed in the line of duty. TDOT extends condolences to his family, @MNPDNashville, & all our law enforcement partners across the state. https://t.co/VfFCHtqTWk — myTDOT (@myTDOT) July 4, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Officer John Anderson. He became a friendly, familiar face around #Smashville during his service, ensuring our guests were safe at #Preds games and concerts.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Anderson's friends & family. https://t.co/kHxRJiMjFK — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) July 4, 2019

Our hearts hurt deeply today with @MNPDNashville over this incredibly tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/ze5I7BRNHe — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 4, 2019