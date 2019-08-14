Condemned inmate chooses Philly cheesesteak, fries as last meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Condemned death row inmate Stephen West has chosen a Philly cheesesteak and fries as his last meal.

West is scheduled to die by electric chair Thursday at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison.

West was convicted of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, and of raping the teen. West has said his then-17-year-old accomplice killed both victims. The co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has denied West’s clemency application, which also said West takes powerful medication to treat mental illness.