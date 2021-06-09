Concert lineup announced for Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s July 4th celebration Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th will continue in 2021 with a ‘diverse’ lineup of musicians performing.

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, the lineup this year will include country music superstar Brad Paisley headlining, along with country rock-southern pop artist Priscilla Block, R&B-funk-jazz group Regi Wooten and Friends, and rock singer Lilly Hiatt.

The GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony Orchestra will perform during what is being announced as “the largest fireworks show in Nashville history,” and will be conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero for the first time in over a decade.

The main concert stage will be located at First Avenue and Broadway and will open to the public around 4 p.m. with DJ Robert Luke opening, Jason Eskridge performing the National Anthem, and veteran-support group Operation Song kicking off the lineup of live music.

The symphony will perform at Ascend Ampitheater at the conclusion of the concert at the main stage.

Food truck venders will be set up at Walk of Fame Park along Fifth Avenue. Sirius XM host Storme Warren will emcee at the main stage and local personality Kelly Sutton will emcee at Ascend.

“We are proud to bring together this diverse lineup to celebrate Independence Day in a big way,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The free event is a thank you to Nashvillians after the year we’ve had, as well as a way to jumpstart our tourism economy with an influx of visitors.”

The event, presented by Dr. Pepper will be the 18th annual celebration produced by Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp and the 37th July 4th celebration the city has held.

For more information about Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, click here.