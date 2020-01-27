Company to hire 800 in Nashville for 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A communication and marketing company announced Monday it will hire more than 800 employees in Nashville to help support the 2020 Census.

MissionSide will hire seasonal employees for its contact center work over the next several months.

“There is a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work that goes into producing the U.S. Census. Our customer service representatives will have an opportunity to be involved in helping the public with this historic endeavor,” said Tee Jordan, MissionSide Program Manager. “We are seeking customer service representatives who will answer phone calls from all over the country as part of the U.S. Census Bureau’s work. We are proud to play an integral role in this process and our recruitment efforts in Nashville are vital to the success of this project.”

MissionSide will also be hiring more than 1,700 limited service contact center employees across the country to assist in the work. In Nashville, MissionSide is offering a competitive hourly wage of $16.21 for each of the 800 employees hired, according to a release.

Seasonal employees will have a variety of shifts available to meet their lifestyle and family needs. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to be trained as a world-class expert in customer service.

Those interested in applying to work for MissionSide as part of the 2020 Census can apply here at www.missionside.com/careers.