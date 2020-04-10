Company predicts Wilson County could be hit hard by COVID-19 recession

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A list compiled by 24/7 Wall Street Shows Wilson County as one of the most likely cities to be hardest hit by a potential COVID-19 recession.
Wilson County ranked 29 in the top 30 list, one place ahead of New York County.
To make the list, 24/7 Wall Street looked at employment in highly-exposed industries, COVID-19 infection rates, and population density. They only looked at counties within metropolitan areas.
Wilson County was chosen because so many of its workers are employed in transportation, as well as leisure and hospitality.
The list pointed out Wilson County as having 32 cases of COVID-19 by the end of March. That number is now 123 cases.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|14
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|44
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|9
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|15
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|34
|Davidson
|1,004
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|28
|Dyer
|14
|Fayette
|25
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|16
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|22
|Grundy
|17
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|98
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|21
|Haywood
|9
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|157
|Lauderdale
|7
|Lawrence
|11
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|18
|Madison
|47
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|31
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|79
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|82
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|70
|Rutherford
|203
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,006
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|34
|Sumner
|389
|Tipton
|39
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|2
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|32
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|288
|Wilson
|123
|Residents of other states/countries
|275
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (4/9/20)
|4,634
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|20
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)
|94
