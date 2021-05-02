Community sends big ‘thank you’ to first responders

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The men and women who keep our communities safe are getting some much needed recognition this year.

The Hurricane, West Virginia community came out in numbers on Sunday to simply say “thank you” to first responders.

For many first responders, their jobs consist of dealing with serious matters and sometimes their work can go unnoticed.

All they see is the bad. They see the car wrecks, the people who are suffering from substance abuse disorder and overdoses. The people need to tell them thank you for their services. Brian Holley, Putnam Wellness Coalition Program Director



First responders being personally thanked on Sunday in Valley Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball

Events like the “First Responders Appreciation Day” in Valley Park were almost non-existent during the pandemic. With the looser COVID-19 restrictions, many are saying this is a great way to show their appreciation, on a personal level.

Several recovery organizations that work in collaboration with these men and women were also at the event and many said without their help their jobs would be a lot harder.

If it wasn’t for them a lot of us wouldn’t be where we’re at today. Charles Ward, Huntington Addiction Wellness Center Assistant Director

Peer-recovery coach Jordan Dennison went through recovery and dealt with the first responders during serious situations. He says he sees events like this “as an opportunity to kind of pay them back.”

The Hurricane community came together with one goal, to thank those who put their lives on the line everyday for their safety.