Community remembering those impacted by Meigs County bus crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 200 people got together over the weekend to honor the lives of a 7-year-old girl and school bus driver who died on Tuesday in a bus crash in Meigs County.

The hurting community came together for a memorial ride.

Hundreds of cars and motorcycles drove all the way from the Bradley County Mall all the way to the Piggly Wiggly in Decatur (just a few miles from where the crash happened).

People not just from the Meigs County, but from all over East Tennessee, took part in the drive to show support for a hurting community and a grieving family.

This is the second memorial for those impacted by the crash, Friday night the community was recognized during the Meigs County and Wartburg Central High School football game.