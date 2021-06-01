Community rallies around man injured in Hermitage boat fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The community is rallying around a man who is recovering from first and second-degree burns after a boat caught fire at a gas station in Hermitage.

Ryan Parris’ girlfriend said he was filling up the boat’s gas tank on Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Lebanon Road when the boat sparked some fumes, causing the fire to ignite.

Ryan Parris

She said despite his burns, Parris and his brother were able to move the burning boat away from the gas pumps.

Parris remains in the Intensive Care Unit with burns to more than 20% of his body.

He is expected to survive without the need for skin grafts.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with his medical care. Click here to read more.