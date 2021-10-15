Community pressuring City of Nashville to combat homelessness in Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A West Nashville organization is upset with the City of Nashville over its response to the homeless population in Brookmeade Park. The city has closed the park on Charlotte Pike, but people have put up tents throughout the park.

The group is called Reclaim Brookmeade Park, which was created this summer. They have since gained more than 1000 members who live in the community.

“We are a group of local citizens who are fighting against the city unfortunately for our park,” founder Rebecca Lowe said. “I want the city to stop looking like a three-ring circus and come over and actually look at it. “

Lowe tells News 2 this issue has been around since she first moved to the area 15 years ago.

Several of the members shared personal stories of how drugs plague the park, also, how some people leave the park with drugs and then travel around the area.

“The city does need to do better and address this issue,” Nashville Councilwoman At Large Sharon Hurt said. “We can do better than allow this to happen in the city.”

According to the Nashville Rescue Mission, it’s important to support outreach organizations that are building trust within homeless communities. Once that trust is made, people are more likely to go to shelters and accept help.

Reclaim Brookmeade Park leaders say they will continue to fight for their park.