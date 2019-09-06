Community Oversight Board claims records request have been denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s new police oversight board has called an emergency meeting for next week.

In an interview with News 2, the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board indicated that Metro Police have not been cooperative in some cases. Metro Police said that’s not true.

“When we request records from the police department, the response that we get back is that we’re not allowed to have access to those records because of the pending criminal matter. So that presents a challenge for us,” said William Weeden, Executive Director of the Board.

In a statement to News 2, Metro Police cited the state’s public records law, limiting what can be released about open cases,

The MNPD has worked to review COB record requests. Some have been fulfilled, some have been declined due to statutory considerations, others are under review.

Records requested by the COB fall under the same review as records requested by any other citizen. There is no statutory authorization under Tennessee law for the COB to receive records that are specifically confidential by statute (i.e., those involving child physical/sexual abuse), records pertaining to active criminal investigations, and records expunged from the public record by court order.

The Tennessee Supreme Court’s holding in March 2016 regarding public records is the controlling authority. There is no statute or court holding that exempts the COB from the provisions of the March 2016 Supreme Court decision, which is quoted in pertinent part below:

We hold that the Public Records Act allows access to government records, but there are numerous statutory exceptions, including a state law exception in Tennessee Code Annotated section 10-7-503(a)(2), that shield some records from disclosure. Rule 16 of the Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure falls within the state law exception. Rule 16 provides for the release of certain information to the defendant in a criminal case, but does not authorize the release of any information to a nonparty to the case. Therefore, during the pendency of the criminal case and any collateral challenges to any conviction, Rule 16 governs the disclosure of information and only the defendant has the right to receive certain information. We hold that, based on Rule 16, the Petitioners have no right to the requested information during the pendency of the criminal cases and any collateral challenges.

The COB has made recent requests for huge amounts of records covering the past 19 years that are apparently not specific to any immediate investigation. Certain information that is a part of police records (i.e., social security numbers, driver license numbers) must be redacted by law. The Police Department’s Records Division continues to evaluate those voluminous requests and has been in correspondence with the COB concerning those.

The Board added that they’ve faced other hurdles, like getting records for arrests and traffic stops.

“As a citizen (our data analyst), a member of the community here in Nashville – made similar requests and was able to receive that documentation. Now that he’s come on board here at the Metro Nashville Community Oversight, that request has been made with some difficulty.” said Weeden

A copy of that request was obtained by News 2. The email correspondence showed that the Board’s analyst requested 19 years of data.

Metro Police said they’re still working on the request — citing the large quantity and the need to redact information

“We hope that they will participate in the process in some way, at this point I don’t think we’ve gotten any participation in the process, I think that’s what we really need,” said Weeden

Metro police gave News 2 examples of how they’ve been working with the Board. A spokesperson said they’ve invited Weeden to join their board that reviews force by officers.