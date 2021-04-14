Community mourns MBA teacher, Marine killed in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery Bell Academy community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers after he died in a crash while riding his motorcycle on Harding Pike.

Joseph Sharbel, 60, was a history teacher and rifle coach at the school. He was riding his motorcycle on Harding Pike Friday when another driver in a Ford Escape turned into his path.

Sharbel’s motorcycle hit the side of the SUV and he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Monday.

According to MBA, Sharbel recently celebrated a state championship with the rifle team. He was a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and taught at the school for 17 years.

Since the crash, the MBA community has prayed for his recovery, releasing a statement, which reads:

This morning, Tuesday, April 13, we learned that Joe had passed away. This heartbreaking news is stunning for all of us. Only last Thursday evening he celebrated the rifle team and their state championship victory, and this past Friday he spent the day spending time with his advisees, teaching his classes, and caring for those in the MBA community. Joe was a dedicated father and husband, a loyal friend and passionate veteran of the Marine Corps, a kind, loving, and compassionate individual. He loved his roles at MBA and the students he knew, taught, and coached. He wanted to make our community and this world a better place. We will miss Joe and his work and dedication to teaching and the MBA community. He was an individual of strong faith and conviction, often writing about his faith, hope, and love for those he cared about. MBA extends its love and sympathy to his wife, Susan, his boys, Ian and Jason, and to the extended Sharbel family.

Metro police report the preliminary contributing cause of the crash appeared to be the other driver’s failure to yield right of way.

When the crash investigation is complete, it will head to the District Attorney’s Office for review.