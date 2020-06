NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council’s public hearing Tuesday was originally meant to focus on budget, however, hundreds of community members used it as an opportunity to raise concerns over police funding.

The hearing was set to discuss a proposal to raise property taxes 32 percent.

Instead, District 17 Councilman Colby Sledge tweeted about the hundreds of calls the council received calling to defund police.

